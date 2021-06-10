Baseball
Rockport 3 Hamilton-Wenham 2
The Vikings (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Cape Ann League Baker Division leading Generals on Wednesday at Patton Park.
Jake Engel spun a gem for the Vikings, allowing two runs on five hits and eight strikeouts in a complete game effort. Frew Rowen led the offense with two hits and two runs scored while Jack Guelli had a hit and a run.
The team travels to Ipswich on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Gloucester 5 Salem 0
The Fishermen (4-6) clinched the NEC South outright and finish their conference slate at 4-0.
Gloucester got big wins from Elijah Sarrouf, Calvin DelVecchio, Seamus Buckley and Tyler Weed. The team is right back in action on Thursday at home against Marblehead (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Gloucester 5 Salem 0
Gloucester moves to 4-7 with the shutout win at home on Wednesday. Marisa Vincent had a big match, earning the win in her first start at the No. 3 singles spot.
The team travels to Marblehead on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
North Reading 4 Rockport 1
Rockport (4-6) got its win from the No. 1 doubles tandem of Francesca Twombly and Michelle Allen in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Rockport hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (4:30 p.m.).