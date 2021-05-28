Baseball
Gloucester 6 Danvers 5
The Fishermen (7-3) showed some serious mental toughness in Friday's win as Danvers belted a three-run homer with two-outs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
Gloucester, however, battled back immediately as Zach Abbott drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the frame with a base hit. Anthony Rizzo scored the game winning run in the bottom of the eighth, stealing home after Jack Costanzo was caught in an intentional rundown between first and second after walking.
"It was a wild game," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. "Overall a great offensive effort against a top pitcher in the league. We also showed some true perseverance in not giving up after the three-run homer (in the seventh)."
Gloucester found itself down 2-0 after one but bounced back to take a 4-2 lead with big hits from Zach Oliver and Danny Hafey.
Brett Moore went six-plus innings and settled down to pitch well after a tough first inning. Tommy Elliott got the win out of the bullpen.
The Fishermen are back in
Manchester Essex 9 North Reading 5
The Hornets move to 4-6 with their second straight win.
Jack Shaw went the distance allowing two earned runs while striking out six for the win. He also had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate. Satchem Ramos had three hits and drove in a run, Vaughn O'Leary had two doubles and one RBI and Matteo Sarmanian had a RBI single to break open a close game in the sixth.
The team travels to Amesbury on Tuesday (4:45 p.m.)
Boys Tennis
Manchester Essex 4 Amesbury 1
The Hornets improve to 6-2 with Thursday's win.
Victories came from Pieter Breuker at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-1), Roemer de Widt at No. 2 singles (6-3, 2-6, 6-2), Sam Kenney and Griffin Kempskie at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-3) and Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-3).
The team travels to North Reading on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Manchester Essex 3 Amesbury 2
The Hornets squeaked out a nail-biter to improve to 8-1 on the season.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost won the deciding point in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-3). Sophomore Sophie Zalosh performed well in her first varsity match, dropping a well played match in three-sets.
Manchester Essex hosts North Reading on Tuesday (4:15 p.m.).