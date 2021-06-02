Baseball
Gloucester 5 Masconomet 1
The Fishermen (9-3) pulled away for a big Northeastern Conference North victory. Gloucester sits atop the NEC North standings with an 8-2 record in conference play.
Zach Abbott went all nine innings for the win, striking out nine with no walks and just one hit allowed. He also reached base three times, going 1-for-2. Zach Morris had two hits in extra innings and drove in what turned out to be the game winning run.
The Fishermen return to action on Friday against Beverly at Nate Ross Field (4
Manchester Essex 6 Amesbury 0
The Hornets are on a hot streak as Tuesday's win was their third in a row, moving them to 5-6 on the season.
Kellan Heney threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts. He also drove in a run and scored two runs.
Vaughn O'Leary had a three-run homer to break the game open while Satchem Ramos had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases.
The Hornets host Lynnfield on Saturday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Rockport 3 Pentucket 2
The Vikings move to 5-5 on the season with the CAL crossover win.
wins came from Lucy Twombly at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-0), Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-2) and Jane Reilly and Hailey Faulds at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-1).
Rockport hosts Amesbury on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Rockport 3 Pentucket 2
The Vikings move to 2-6-1 with the win over a CAL Kinney team.
Rockport wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-2), Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Renzo Parades and Simon Dixon.
The team travels to Amesbury on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 3 North Reading 2
Manchester Essex move to 6-2 on the season with a tight win in Tuesday's battle of the Hornets.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Jack Roberts and Sam Kenney scored the match clinching point with a three-set win (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). Pieter Breuker was victorious at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) as was the No. 2 doubles tandem of Emerson Kahle and Griffin Kempskie (7-5, 7-6).
Manchester Essex hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Monday (4:15 p.m.).