Baseball
Gloucester 5 Peabody 1
Senior right hander Zach Abbott went the distance, striking out 16 batters to lead the Fishermen (4-2) to their third straight win.
Emerson Marshall and Jack Costanzo both had good games at the plate, Danny Hafey had a strong defensive game behind the plate.
Gloucester meets Peabody again on Friday afternoon at Nate Ross Field (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Gloucester 3 Winthrop 2
The Fishermen break into the win column, moving to 1-3 with Monday's road win.
Gloucester victories came from Jack Delaney at No. 1 singles, Andry Payano Sousa at NO. 2 singles and Anders Littman at No. 3 singles.
The team travels to Swampscott on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Rockport 4 Triton 1
The Vikings move to 4-2 with Monday's road win.
Wins came from Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Lucy Twombly at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 7-6) and Liz Higgins and Hailey Faulds at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1).
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
Winthrop 5 Gloucester 0
Gloucester ran into a tough Vikings squad at home on Monday. No. 1 singles player Isabelle Nixon played well, taking her match to three sets.
Girls Lacrosse
Gloucester 13 Saugus 4
Ella Costa's four goals led the way as Gloucester improves to 2-2 with the win.
Brooke McNiff, Sophia Costa and Kaelyn Battle had two goals each while Faith Brown, Zoe Hedges and Lexi Carollo each scored a goal.
The team travels to Winthrop on Thursday (6 p.m.).