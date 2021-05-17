Baseball

Gloucester 5 Peabody 1

Senior right hander Zach Abbott went the distance, striking out 16 batters to lead the Fishermen (4-2) to their third straight win.

Emerson Marshall and Jack Costanzo both had good games at the plate, Danny Hafey had a strong defensive game behind the plate.

Gloucester meets Peabody again on Friday afternoon at Nate Ross Field (4 p.m.).

 

Boys Tennis

Gloucester 3 Winthrop 2

The Fishermen break into the win column, moving to 1-3 with Monday's road win.

Gloucester victories came from Jack Delaney at No. 1 singles, Andry Payano Sousa at NO. 2 singles and Anders Littman at No. 3 singles.

The team travels to Swampscott on Wednesday (4 p.m.).

 

Girls Tennis

Rockport 4 Triton 1

The Vikings move to 4-2 with Monday's road win.

Wins came from Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Lucy Twombly at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 7-6) and Liz Higgins and Hailey Faulds at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1).

Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).

 

Winthrop 5 Gloucester 0

Gloucester ran into a tough Vikings squad at home on Monday. No. 1 singles player Isabelle Nixon played well, taking her match to three sets.

 

 

Girls Lacrosse

Gloucester 13 Saugus 4

Ella Costa's four goals led the way as Gloucester improves to 2-2 with the win.

Brooke McNiff, Sophia Costa and Kaelyn Battle had two goals each while Faith Brown, Zoe Hedges and Lexi Carollo each scored a goal.

The team travels to Winthrop on Thursday (6 p.m.).

