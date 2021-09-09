Boys Soccer
Gloucester 7 Saugus 0
The Fishermen turned in a dominant performance in Thursday’s season opener on the road with six different players finding the back of the net.
Andrew Coelho led the way with a pair of goals with Aiden Almeida, Geremy Palacios, Domenic Paone, Charles King and Gino Tripoli all scoring as well.
Jack Patten, Danny Hafey, Brendan Andterton and Almeida all played well on the back line. Keith Horne was strong defensively from the midfield and Max Sperry earned the shutout in goal.
Gloucester is back in action on Tuesday with its home opener against Danvers (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Saugus 5 Gloucester 2
Gloucester falls to 0-1 on the season as Saugus took the win with four second half goals.
Darcy Muller had both Gloucester goals on the day with Sophia Picano and Isabelle Stauffer picking up assists.
The Fishermen travel to Danvers on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.)