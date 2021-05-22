Boys Lacrosse
Danvers 14 Gloucester 4
The Falcons pulled away after a close first half.
P.J. Zappa had all four Fishermen goals. The team falls to 3-3 on the season and is back in action on Monday at home against Salem (6:30 p.m.).
Softball
Gloucester 10 Masconomet 1
The Fishermen move to 5-1 with their fifth win in a row on Friday at home.
Jenna Hoofnagle went the distance allowing just one unearned run on one hit with nine strikeouts. She also had three hits at the plate and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Ella Marshall and Riley Thibodeau each had three hits.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at home against Beverly (5 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Gloucester 5 Salem 0
The Fishermen improve to 2-4 with Friday's shutout victory.
Gloucester wins came from Jack Delaney at No. 1 singles, Anders Littman at No. 2 singles, Drew White at No. 3 singles, Noah Willette and Nate Oakes at No. 1 doubles and Luke McElhenny and Cole Ciolino at No. 2 doubles.
The Fishermen host Beverly on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Gloucester 5 Salem 0
The Fishermen move to 2-4 with the win. Tessa Bushfield and Haley Weed picked up their first varsity wins. The team travels to Peabody on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Wrestling
Pentucket 36 Gloucester 33
Gloucester wins came from Tyler Nicastro, Quinten Ulrich, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan. The Fishermen travel to Triton on Tuesday (5 p.m.).