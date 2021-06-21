Boys Tennis
Medford 3 Gloucester 2
The Fishermen (5-9) gave the unbeaten, top-seeded Mustangs (7-0) all they could handle in Monday's Division 2 North First Round tilt.
Gloucester wins came from freshman Andry Payano Sousa at NO. 1 singles (6-3, 6-1) in what coach Derek Geary called his best match of the season and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Drew White and Nate Oaks (6-0, 6-3). Geary also credit the play of freshman Anders Littman at No. 2 singles. Playing against a senior, Littman took the match to three sets, dropping a nail-biter (6-7, 6-4, 4-6).
"Anders was in a two-and-a-half hour match in blistering heat," Geary said. "It was an incredible effort. It was almost a spectacular upset by I'm still extremely proud of the effort. We played through injuries to some of our top players and our top three singles players are all freshmen playing against seniors and all were very competitive."
Girls Tennis
Manchester Essex 3 North Reading 2
Top-seeded Manchester Essex won the battle of the Hornets in Monday's Division 3 North Quarterfinal in a tight match.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Swampscott in the Division 3 North Semifinals (5 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
Manchester Essex 19 Bishop Fenwick 5
The seventh-seeded Hornets rolled through the first round and now take no No. 2 Essex Tech in the quarters on the road Wednesday (6 p.m.).