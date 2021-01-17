Girls Hockey
Gloucester 4 Masconomet 4
The Fishermen nearly pulled off a win in their second varsity game, but earned a hard fought draw to move to 0-1-1 on the season.
Mia Salah led the way with two goals with Sydney Bouchie and Jenna Connelly adding a goal each. Avery Olson and Rachel Dailey combined to make 52 saves in goal.
Gloucester is back in action on Monday at home against Medford (3 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
Newburyport 9 Rockport 1
Pentucket 5 Rockport 2
The Vikings, a Division 3 program, had a tough go against a perennial Division 1 tournament team in Newburyport on the road Saturday. The team followed it up with a solid performance against Pentucket at home on Sunday where they did not catch a ton of breaks.
Rowan Silva scored the Rockport goal against Newburyport and followed it up with a goal and an assist against Pentucket. Dougie Pratt had a goal against Pentucket with an assist from Michael Murphy.
The Vikings travel to North Reading on on Monday (11:15 a.m.)
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 55 Manchester Essex 30
The Hornets fall to 1-3 with the loss to one of the Cape Ann League's strongest programs on Friday at home.
Gianna Huet led the way with 11 points, Lily Athanas chipped in six.
The Hornets host North Reading on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 73 Rockport 64
The Vikings fall to 0-5 in a highly competitive game on the road Sunday.
Junior Bowen Slingluff had a monster game with 31 points. Rockport returns to action on Tuesday at Ipswich (5:45 p.m.)
Georgetown 62 Manchester Essex 54
The Hornets fall to 3-2 with Friday's road loss.
A.J. Pallazola led the way with 20 points, Cade Furse had 11. The team travels to North Reading on Tuesday (6 p.m.).