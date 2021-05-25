Girls Tennis
Gloucester 5 Peabody 0
The Fishermen improve to 3-4 on the season with Monday's shutout win.
Gloucester got strong performances all around the lineup with wins from Isabelle Nixon, Mummer Pereira, Sophia Picano, Bailey Saputo, Maggie Sperry, Ava Vitale and Marina Sullivan.
The team hosts Swampscott on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
Gloucester 19 Salem 4
The Fishermen move to 4-3 and sweep the season series with the Witches. The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).
Baseball
Marblehead 1 Gloucester 0
Magicians hurler Jacob Sherf quieted the Gloucester bats and spoiled a strong performance from Fishermen starter Zach Morris.
Gloucester falls to 5-3 and had its four game win streak snapped. The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Saugus (4:30 p.m.).