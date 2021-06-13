Girls Track
Gloucester 75 Danvers 58
The Gloucester girls won the Northeastern Conference South with Thursday's win, finishing up the season at 3-0-1 in conference play, 3-2-1 overall.
The Fishermen had multiple athletes score points in multiple events with Caelie Patrick leading the way, winning the mile and the 800m. MacKay Brooks won the 2-mile and finished third in the 800m. Darcy Muller won the long jump and finished second in both the shot put and 400m. Madison Lawler won the 100m, finished second in the 100m and third in the triple jump. Ella Young won the 200m and finished second in the high jump. Rumi Thomas finished second in the discus and third in both the 400m and the long jump.
The team also got wins from Sarah Baker in the javelin and the 4x100m relay team of Jenna Smith, Lilly Marletta, Gabriella Bottari and Lawler.
"This was an impressive overall performance from the team," Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. "The coaching staff is incredibly proud of the girls."
Boys Track
Danvers 79 Gloucester 67
In a battle for the NEC South title, the Fishermen came up just short in a highly competitive meet at Newell Stadium to finish up the dual meet season at 4-2.
Gloucester wins came from Will Kenney in the 2-mile and the 800m, Luke Walkama in the shot put and discus, Harry Pelosi in the triple jump and the 4x400m relay team of Sam Ashwell, Andrew Coelho, James Wendell and Pelosi.
The Gloucester boys and girls will be back in action on Monday for the Northeastern Conference Meet at Peabody High School (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Rockport 5 Amesbury 0
Hamilton-Wenham 3 Rockport 2
The Vikings wrapped up the regular season with a shutout win at home on Saturday to finish up at 6-7.
Rockport wins came from Alexis Berglund at No. 1 singles (6-3, 3-6, 10-8), Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2), Lucy Twombly at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2), Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-1), and Hailey Faulds and Jane Reilly at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1).
The Vikings dropped Friday's match to a strong generals team but played really well.
Rockport swept the doubles matches with Allen and Twombly winning at the No. 1 spot (5-7, 7-6, 6-2) and Faulds and Reilly come out on top at No. 2 (6-2, 7-5). Twombly played well at No. 3 singles, dropping a three-hour match (5-7, 6-7).
Manchester Essex 5 Ipswich 0
Manchester Essex 3 Hamilton-Wenham 2
The Hornets wrapped up the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship and finish up the regular season at 12-1 after winning
Hornets wins came from Stephanie Pratt at No. 1 singles, Jessie Miller at No. 2 singles, Lilly Coote at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost.
Manchester Essex clinched the CAL Baker with a tight win over Hamilton-Wenham on the road Thursday. Wins came from Pratt, Miller and the tandem of Francoeur and Weber-Provost.
Baseball
Manchester Essex 10 Ipswich 0
Freshman Troy Flood threw a no-hitter to lead the Hornets to a win in the regular season finale. The team heads to the state tournament at 7-8 but is currently playing its best baseball of the season, winning five of its last seven games.
Satchem Ramos and Vaughn Ol'Leary both drove in three runs while Colin Coyne had a RBI hit.
Boys Lacrosse
Essex Tech 13 Gloucester 8
The Fishermen move to 5-8 after the loss on the road to a strong Essex Tech team.
P.J. Zappa led the way with five goals, Ethan Mahoney had 13 saves in goal.
The team finishes up the regular season on Tuesday at Peabody (4:30 p.m.).