Local Area Roundup Gloucester sailing qualifies for postseason

Sailing
Gloucester 5 Pingree 0
Gloucester improves to 6-1 with the win on Wednesday afternoon, qualifying for the Mass. Bay League State Team Racing Championship in the process.
Olivia Hogan-Lopez once again led the way for Gloucester. The team opens up state tournament action on Tuesday in Boston.
Baseball
Manchester Essex 5 Georgetown 2
The Hornets (2-5) snapped a five game losing streak on Thursday afternoon.
Jack Shaw earned the win allowing one earned run and striking out six in a complete game effort, he also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Kellen Heney led the offense going 3-for-3 with a home run and two triples.
The Hornets travel to Triton on Saturday (11 a.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
Gloucester 11 Winthrop 8
The Fishermen improve to 3-2 with their second win in a row. The team hosts Danvers on Saturday morning (10 a.m.).