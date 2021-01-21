Swimming
Gloucester 93 Beverly 89
The Fishermen opened up the 2021 virtual season with a victory over Beverly. The virtual meet format has both teams competing in their home pools and times are compared.
Gloucester got wins from Caroline McKay in the 200 individual medley, Sam Groleau in the 500 freestyle and the 200 medley relay team of Willow Barry, Jack Fernandes, Groleau and McKay.
The team returns to the pool on Saturday against Danvers (1:30 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
Peabody 4 Gloucester 1
The Fishermen fall to 0-3-1 with the loss against one of the top teams in the Northeastern Hockey League on Wednesday at Talbot Rink.
Sydney Bouchie scored the Gloucester goal while Abby Lowthers played well on the wing and Avery Olson played well in goal.
Gloucester travels to Newburyport on Saturday (7 p.m.).