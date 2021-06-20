Wrestling
Gloucester 27 Triton 13
The Fishermen (1-8) ran into the unbeaten top seed in their state tournament opener, which was played on Triton's football field.
Gloucester wins came from Josiah Castelluci via pin at 152 pounds and Mike Toppan (182) and Jayden Toppan (220) on points.
Boys Lacrosse
Winchester 18 Gloucester 3
The No. 11 Fishermen (5-10) ran into a tough first round opponent in No. 6 Winchester on the road Friday in the Division 2 North First Round.
Jackson Low, P.J. Zappa and James Sanfilippo had the Gloucester goals. The Fishermen will be returning the vast majority of their lineup in 2022.
Boys Tennis
Ipswich 4 Manchester Essex 1
The Tigers pulled off the upset on the road Friday in the Division 3 North First Round, avenging two regular season loss to the Hornets, who finish up at 8-5.