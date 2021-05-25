Baseball
Manchester Essex 8 Rockport 1
Junior lefty Vaughn O'Leary spun a gem for the Hornets, allowing three hits and one unearned run while striking out 11. He was also on base four times with two hits and two walks to go along with two runs scored and a RBI.
The Hornets (3-6), picked up a much needed Cape Ann League Baker Division win. They got things started right away with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, a two RBI single from Jack Shaw (two hits) doing the bulk of the damage. Manchester Essex added two more in the third and a run in the fourth and sixth.
Satchem Ramos had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Isaac Porat had a two RBI single. Kellan Heaney had two runs scored and swiped three bags.
Kyle Beal, Will Cahill and Jake Engel had the hits for Rockport (5-4). Michael Murphy scored the Rockport run on an Engel grounder in the fifth inning.
Manchester Essex hosts North Reading on Thursday (4:45 p.m.). Rockport travels to Newburyport on Saturday (11 a.m.).
Softball
Rockport 4 Pentucket 0
Junior pitcher Kelsea Anderson was dominant in Tuesday's win, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits while delivering a double at the plate. Rockport stays red hot with the win moving to 5-2 on the.
The game was scoreless into the fourth until Kylie Schrock got the bats going with a line drive double, she was later driven in on a Taylor Frost double. Frost then came around to score on an Amelia Lucas single.
Rockport got a couple more in the sixth inning when Karlee Lorden's bunt single scored Kylie Wheat. Anita Magee also delivered a RBI hit in the inning.
The Vikings will be looking to make it four wins in a row when Newburyport visits Rockport High School on Friday (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Gloucester 5 Peabody 0
The Fishermen improve to 3-4 on the season with Monday's shutout win.
Gloucester got strong performances all around the lineup with wins from Isabelle Nixon, Mummer Pereira, Sophia Picano, Bailey Saputo, Maggie Sperry, Ava Vitale and Marina Sullivan.
The team hosts Swampscott on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
Gloucester 19 Salem 4
The Fishermen move to 4-3 and sweep the season series with the Witches. The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).
Baseball
Marblehead 1 Gloucester 0
Magicians hurler Jacob Sherf quieted the Gloucester bats and spoiled a strong performance from Fishermen starter Zach Morris.
Gloucester falls to 5-3 and had its four game win streak snapped. The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Saugus (4:30 p.m.).