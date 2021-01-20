Boys Basketball

Manchester Essex 67 North Reading 50

The Hornets improve to 4-2 and get back on the winning track after a loss on Friday.

Jack Shaw led the way with 19 points while freshman Cade Furse had 17 on five three-pointers and Frank Wood 11.

The team returns to the floor on Tuesday at Rockport (5:45 p.m.).

Marblehead 66 Gloucester 58

The Fishermen fall to 2-2 with Tuesday’s road loss in a nip and tuck game that saw the lead change hands multiple times in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Marblehead prevailed with superior play down the stretch, finishing on a 13-5 run in the final three-plus minutes of action.

Zach Oliver had a big game for Gloucester with a team-high 29 points, Gavyn Hillier chipped in 18. The team travels to Beverly on Friday (6 p.m.).

Girls Hockey

Medford 4, Gloucester 0

The Fishermen fall to 0-2-1 with Monday’s loss at Talbot Rink.

Freshman Brooke McNiff had a strong game on defense. The team returns to the ice on Wednesday at home against Peabody (8 p.m.).

