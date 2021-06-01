Boys Lacrosse
Manchester Essex 16 Amesbury 0
The Hornets (2-4) dominated from start to finish against the Indians on Monday night at Hyland Field.
Hawk Hamor led the Manchester Essex offense with three goals and an assist. Jack McFadden and Mac Edgerton had three goals each while Declan Kirk had two goals and an assist.
The team meets Amesbury again on Saturday, this time at Landry Stadium (3 p.m.).
Swampscott 9 Gloucester 4
The Fishermen fall to 4-5 with Tuesday's home loss but showed a lot of improvement against a Big Blue team that beat them by 14 goals in the second game of the season.
P.J. Zappa, Robbie Schuster, Jackson Low and Brett Cunningham. Ethan Mahoney played well in goal with 13 saves.
Gloucester is right back in action on Wednesday at Danvers (5 p.m.).
Baseball
Gloucester 5 Salem 4
The Fishermen improve to 8-3 on the season with their third straight win.
Zach Morris struck out nine in his first varsity win with Zach Abbott closing it out for the save. Zach Oliver led the offense getting on base three times on two hits.
Gloucester travels to Masconomet on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) in a key Northeastern Conference North meeting. Masco handed Gloucester one of its three losses earlier in the season.