Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 46 Rockport 29
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 5-5 with the win at home on Wednesday while the Vikings finish up at 1-9.
Rockport held an 8-6 lead after one but the Hornets took control with a big second quarter to take a 27-10 lead into the half and they never looked back.
Gianna Huet led the Hornets with 17 points, Lily Athanas had nine.
Manchester Essex will be competing in the CAL Baker Tournament next week along with Amesbury, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham. Dates, times and locations are TBA.