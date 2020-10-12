Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 3 Georgetown 0
The Hornets improve to 3-1 with the shutout at home on Monday. Tommy Bowen and Naderson Curtis had a goal and an assist and Eli Cox had a goal in the win.
The team is back in action on Saturday at Pentucket (10 a.m.).
Rockport 0 Newburyport 0
Head coach Dave Curley praised his team's effort against what he called "a deep and more veteran team" in Newburyport.
Camden Wheeler made several big stops in a shutout in goal. Austin Matus, Noah Cook and Jamison Wrinn powered the defense. Benan Murdock, Sam Lamond and Kyle Beal also played well for the Vikings.
Rockport travels to North Reading on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Manchester Essex 3, Georgetown 1
The Hornets move to 3-1 with their third straight win. Anna Coyne led the way with two goals and an assist. Amalie Vytopilova had a goal and Callie Patrick an assist.
Manchester Essex travels to Pentucket on Friday (TBA).