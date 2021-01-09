Local Area Roundup: ME boys complete late comeback

BOYS BASKETBALL
Manchester Essex 45 Ipswich 42
The Hornets move to 2-0 on the season with a dramatic fourth quarter comeback, highlighted by a late 10-0 run.
Freshman Cade Furse knocked down two clutch free throws to give the Hornets the lead for good and Frank Wood delivered a big three-point play to put the game away. A.J. Pallazola and Will Larsen led the way with 13 points each, Alex Furse had 10.
The Hornets are back in action on Monday at home against Newburyport (6 p.m.).
Triton 53 Rockport 40
The Vikings fall to 0-2 with the loss in Friday's home opener.
Kyle Beal led the Vikings in scoring for the second game in a row, scoring 17. Austin Matus had 12.
Rockport returns to action on Monday at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Winthrop 56 Gloucester 22
The Fishermen had trouble against a very skilled Winthrop team on the road in Friday's season opener.
Ella Marshall and Taniya Wongus led the offense with five points each, Kelsey Lowthers scored four.
Gloucester travels to Peabody on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Triton 47 Rockport 22
The Vikings fall to 0-1 with the loss in Friday's season opener on the road.
Kylie Schrock led Rockport with 14 points and six rebounds. The team returns to the floor for its home opener on Monday against Hamilton-Wenham (6 p.m.).
Ipswich 25 Manchester Essex 24
The Hornets dropped a tight one in their season opener on the road Friday.
It was a defensive struggle on both ends of the floor, Manchester Essex was led by six points from Lily Athanas and Emma Fitzgerald.
The team returns to the floor on Monday at Newburyport (5:45 p.m.).
SWIMMING
Manchester Essex 41 Ipswich 9 (Boys)
Sam Rice picked up wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke to help lead his team to a win in the season opener. Sean Phelan also won two events, taking home the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
Ipswich 59 Manchester Essex 13 (Girls)
The Lady Hornets dropped their season opener but saw three swimmers take two wins.
Sandy Colameta won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Amelia Stacy won the individual medley and the 500 freestyle, Carolyn Bailey won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.