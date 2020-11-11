Field Hockey
Manchester Essex 3 Pentucket 2
The Hornets clinched their sixth straight Cape Ann League Baker Division championship with the win on the road Monday. Not only did the team win the Baker Division, its 8-1-1 record is the best in the entire Cape Ann League, just ahead of Kinney Division champ Newburyport.
Gloucester 4 Peabody 2
The Fishermen move to 6-2-1 with their fourth straight win and got a challenge from the upset minded Tanners at home on Monday.
Ella Costa broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth quarter and Mia Salah added an insurance goal in the win.
Gloucester finishes up the season on Wednesday at Beverly (12 p.m.).
Rockport 1 Georgetown 1
The Vikings battled to a well earned draw on the road Monday to finish up the season at 1-5-2.
It was a scoreless game until Georgetown scored with just 3:40 to go. But Jane Reilly then put home a pass from Tess Campbell with 1:18 to play to preserve the point for Rockport. Georgetown was awarded a penalty stroke with no time left for the win, but Rockport goalie Nicky Cournoyer made the stop. Kayla Colbert, Taylor Frost and Lucy Twombly also played well for the Vikings.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Georgetown 1
The Hornets finish up the season at 4-3-3 with the win on the road Tuesday. Elizabeth Loring scored both goals for Manchester Essex.