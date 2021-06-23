Girls Tennis
Manchester Essex 4 Swampscott 1
The top-seeded Hornets (14-1) advance to the Division 3 North Finals for the third straight postseason with Wednesday’s semifinal win.
Manchester Essex will host No. 2 Austin Prep (13-3) in the sectional final, date and time are TBA. The Hornets are looking for their first sectional crown since 2018, when they won the Division 3 state title.
Baseball
St. Joseph’s Prep 1 Manchester Essex 0
The ffifth-seeded Hornets finish up at 7-9 with Wednesday’s Division 4 North Quarterfinal loss on the road.