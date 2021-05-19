Baseball
Rockport 4 Manchester Essex 1
Frew Rowen went the distance striking out 12 and allowing just two hits to lead the Vikings (4-2) to the win. Will Cahill led the offense with a hit and three RBIs.
Rockport hosts Ipswich on Thursday night (6:30 p.m.).
Softball
Rockport 7 Ipswich 4
The Vikings move to 4-2 with Wednesday's road win.
Zoe Lucido led the offense with three hits, Alexa Osier had two hits and two RBIs, Karlee Lorden had two hits and drove in a run and Taylor Frost had a RBI triple. Kelsea Anderson picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight in a complete game effort. Left fielder Talia Osier ended the game with a heads up play, tagging out a runner between second and third after running in from the outfield. Kylie Wheat had a good game behind the plate.
Rockport has a week off and travels to Pentucket on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
Track
Gloucester 90 Winthrop 44 (boys)
The Fishermen move to 2-0 on the season with another dominant win.
First place finishes came from Trevor Fulford (400m hurdles, 110m hurdles), Andrew Coelho (800m, triple jump), Luke Walkama (shot put, discus), Nick Poulin (2-mile), Luke Smith (javelin), Will Kenney (mile), James Wendell (400m), the 4x100m relay team of Michael Moffett, Allan Segura-Jimenez, Frank DeSisto and Smith and the 4x00m relay team of Colby Rochford, Smith, Wendell and Coelho.
Gloucester 67 Winthrop 67
Gloucester moves to 1-0-1 with the draw and got first place finishes from Ella Young (high jump), MacKay Brooks (mile), Caelie Patrick (800m), Darcy Muller (long jump), Sarah Baker (javelin) and the 4x400m relay team of Madison Lawler, Elorie Willwerth, Patrick and Brooks.
The boys and girls squads are back in action on Tuesday against Saugus at Newell Stadium (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Manchester Essex 4 Rockport 1
The Hornets move 5-1 with the win in a very competitive match that was much closer than the final score indicates. Rockport falls to 4-3.
Manchester Essex got wins from Stephanie Pratt at No. 1 singles, Jessie Miller at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Gracie Susko and Parker Brooks and the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost.
Lucy Twombly picked up the win for Rockport at No. 3 singles. The Vikings also played well in doubles as the No. 1 tandem of Francesca Twombly and Michelle Allen and the No. 2 team of Jane Reilly and Hailey Faulds lost in three sets.
Manchester Essex travels to Triton on Monday (3:45 p.m.). Rockport travels to Newburyport on Friday (3:30 p.m.).