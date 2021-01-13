Girls Basketball
HAMILTON-WENHAM 31 ROCKPORT 29
The Vikings fall to 0-2 with a tight loss in Monday's home game, a game that could have gone either way.
It was a back and forth contest where the biggest lead on either end was four points, but the Generals pulled ahead down the stretch and forced a turnover with Rockport going for the tie.
Kylie Schrock led the way for Rockport with 23 points. She now has 987 for her career. Alex Osier knocked down a pair of three pointers for the other six points.
"It was a good game that was close the whole way," Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. "We played well on defense but we need to find a way to be a little more balanced offensively."
Rockport is back in action on Wednesday at Georgetown (4 p.m.), Schrock needs 13 points to become the fourth Rockport girl to reach 1,000 career points.
NEWBURYPORT 51 MANCHESTER ESSEX 24
The Hornets (0-2) hung around early but a 23-2 run in the second and third quarters put the game away for the Clippers.
Gianna Huet led the way with nine points, Emma Fitzgerald had eight. The team returns to the floor on Wednesday at Triton (5:45 p.m.)
Boys Basketball
PEABODY 49 GLOUCESTER 40
The Fishermen fall to 1-1 with the loss on Tuesday at the Smith Field House.
Gloucester got up early but Peabody turned the tables with a 13-2 run to finish the second quarter. The Tanners never trailed in the second, leading by as much as 15.
The Fishermen will be looking to get back on the winning track on Friday at home against Masconomet (6:30 p.m.).
NEWBURYPORT 53 MANCHESTER ESSEX 50
The Hornets were hit with their first loss of the season on Monday night in a back and forth game where the lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Wednesday at home against Triton (6 p.m.).