Girls Tennis
Rockport 4 Amesbury 1
The Vikings move to 2-1 with their second straight win.
The second doubles tandem of Jane Reilly and Hailey Faulds turned in the match of the day, winning in a third-set tie-breaker after dropping the first 3-6, they rallied to take the second 6-3 and the third 7-6, 7-4 in the tie-breaker.
Rockport also got wins from the first doubles tandem of Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly (6-3, 6-3), Alexis Bergland at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-2) and Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2).
The Vikings host Ipswich on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Swampscott 5 Gloucester 0
The Fishermen opened up the season with a shutout loss but did not play poorly against one of the top programs in the NEC. Head coach Derek Geary called the match "a good learning experience for a very young team."
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 11 Manchester Essex 3
The Hornets dropped their season opener last Friday on the road.
Senior midfielder Hawk Hamor led the scoring for Manchester Essex with two goals. Hayden Brady made 10 saves in goal while Andrew Amigo led the Manchester Essex defense.
Swampscott 15 Gloucester 1
The Fishermen fall to 1-1 with a tough loss on the road Monday. They are back in action on Thursday at Beverly (4 p.m.).