Softball
Rockport 12 Triton 5
The Vikings knocked around Triton at home on Friday and moves to 3-2 on the season.
Taylor Frost led the way offensively going 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Amelia Lucas had a double and drove in four runs. Kelsea Anderson picked up the win, going the distance and striking out seven while allowing three hits.
The Vikings travel to Ipswich on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
Sailing
Gloucester 3 Manchester Essex 2
Gloucester edged out a win in a very competitive match that came down to the fifth and final race, which was won by GHS. The win moves the team to 3-1 on the season and was its first even win over Manchester Essex.
Boys Tennis
Manchester Essex 4 Pentucket 1
The Hornets improve to 3-1 on the season with a big road win against a CAL Kinney power on Friday afternoon.
Manchester Essex wins came from Peter Breuker at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Sam Kenney at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jack Roberts and Emerson Kahle at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-2) and Owen Bappe Remsem Demeo at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
The Hornets host Newburyport on Monday (4:15 p.m.).
Swampscott 4 Gloucester 1
Gloucester falls to 0-3 with Friday's home loss.
Cam Muniz and Luke McElhenny picked up Gloucester's point with a win at No. 2 doubles. Anders Littman also played well for Gloucester at No. 3 singles, dropping a tight match (7-6, 6-2).
The Fishermen travel to Winthrop on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield 4 Rockport 1
two competitive matches, Lucy Twombly at No. 3 singles 0-6, 4-6, No. 1 doubles team of Francesca Twombly and Michelle Allen win 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.