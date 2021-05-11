Softball
Rockport 16 Georgetown 4
Rockport moves to 2-1 with Monday’s road win.
Freshman Alexandra Johnson delivered a two-run homer in her first varsity at bat to help pace the offensive barrage. Zoe Lucido had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI, Taylor Frost had a pair of hits, a homer and four RBI, Kelsea Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs, Kylie Wheat went 4-for-4 and Kylie Schrock had a pair of hits.
The Vikings travel to Lynnfield on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
Gloucester 2 Marblehead 0
The Fishermen broke into the win column on the road Monday behind a complete game shutout from Jenna Hoofnagle. The junior right hander allowed only three hits while striking out seven.
Gloucester pushed across the only run they would need in the top of the first. Ella Marshall walked to start the game, stole second and came all the way around on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Thibodeau. Natalie Aiello doubled in the fourth inning, stole third and came home on a throwing error for the second Gloucester run.
Girls Tennis
Rockport 4 Amesbury 1
The Vikings move to 2-1 with their second straight win.
The second doubles tandem of Jane Reilly and Hailey Faulds turned in the match of the day, winning in a third-set tie-breaker after dropping the first 3-6, they rallied to take the second 6-3 and the third 7-6, 7-4 in the tie-breaker.
Rockport also got wins from the first doubles tandem of Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly (6-3, 6-3), Alexis Bergland at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-2) and Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2).
The Vikings host Ipswich on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 3 Hamilton-Wenham 2
The Hornets improve to 2-0 with Monday’s win in a very competitive match.
Manchester Essex swept the singles matches to earn the victory with individuals wins from Stephanie Pratt at the No. 1 spot (6-2, 3-6, 6-2), Jessie Miller at No. 2 (6-0, 6-1) and Lilly Coote at the No. 3 spot (6-4, 7-6).
Girls Lacrosse
Swampscott 12 Gloucester 0
The Fishermen fall to 1-1 with the loss at home on Monday. Junior midfielders Zoe Hedges and Faith Brown played well for Gloucester.
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 7 Manchester Essex 4
The Hornets fall to 0-2 with Monday’s loss.
Declan Kirk, Carter Crocker, Sam Rice and Hawk Hamor had the Manchester Essex goals. Hayden Brady made 10 saves in goal while Andrew Amigo, Mark Pollock and Danny Wood played well on defense.
Manchester Essex hosts Amesbury on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Swampscott 15 Gloucester 1
The Fishermen fall to 1-1 with a tough loss on the road Monday. They are back in action on Thursday at Beverly (4 p.m.).
Baseball
Saugus 3 Gloucester 2
The Gloucester bats were quiet in Tuesday’s road loss, falling to 1-2 on the season.
The Fishermen are back on the field on Wednesday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
Swampscott 5 Gloucester 0
The Fishermen opened up the season with a shutout loss but did not play poorly against one of the top programs in the NEC. Head coach Derek Geary called the match “a good learning experience for a very young team.”