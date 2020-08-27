In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we look at our favorite local players who returned from injuries to star once again.
NICK CURCURU
Brandon Bartlett, Manchester Essex baseball
Bartlett was a standout pitcher and four-year starter for the Hornets from 2013-16 — and did so without a pinky finger on his right (throwing) hand. He lost the finger in a boating accident at the age of 12, but he didn’t allow it to limit his skills on the mound.
As a power pitcher, Bartlett relied on a heavy fastball. But all good pitchers need a complementary pitch, and without a pinky, the most common complementary pitch, a circle changeup, was not possible for Bartlett. Instead, he developed a split finger, a pitch that was flat out nasty, an out pitch that got him out of countless jams.
Bartlett did not let the accident slow him down in any way. He was a multiple-time Cape Ann League all-star and an All League performer in his senior year of 2016. He also went on to have a successful collegiate career at Wheaton College.
Taylor Abbott, Gloucester field hockey/basketball/softball
A three-sport standout, Abbott’s senior year in 2017-18 was put in serious jeopardy on the first day of fall tryouts. Abbott tore her acl in a field hockey scrimmage, an injury that usually keeps players out for an entire calendar year of sports activity.
Abbott, however, found her way back onto the field. A three-sport captain in field hockey, basketball and softball, she missed the fall and winter seasons, but worked her we back into the lineup by the time softball season came around. While she still was not 100%, Abbott was still able to earn a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team for her work at second base and she captained the 2018 softball program to the Northeastern Conference championship.
PHIL STACEY
Cory Bright, Bishop Fenwick football/baseball
A starter as a freshman in both sports and one of the best all-around athletes Fenwick has ever produced, Cory Bright showed his mental toughness by constantly coming back from injuries. A broken wrist during a playoff football game his sophomore season was bad enough for him to miss his entire 10th grade baseball campaign. As a junior, he broke his left foot in a preseason pigskin scrimmage, then tore the ACL in his right knee after making it back to the gridiron, again missing his baseball campaign. To top it all off, he injured his shoulder seven plays into his senior year football opener.
But Bright refused to give up, constantly putting in the rehab work to get back on the field. He was rewarded for his efforts, too; he is Fenwick’s all-time leader in passing yardage and passing touchdowns while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a quarterback, and hit .370 for the Crusaders’ Division 3 North title winning baseball squad while pitching and playing stellar defense at first base. A terrific kid who’s also a terrific student — he was his school’s Salem News Student-Athlete nominee as a senior — he also loves ‘Good Will Hunting’, which makes him A-OK in my book.
Recent honorable mentions: Alyssa Moreland, Beverly basketball/softball; Colin Blackwell, St. John’s Prep/Harvard/Nashville Predators hockey; Meghan Duggan, Team USA Women’s hockey; Brian Harrington, Bishop Fenwick lacrosse; Nicole Woods, Beverly/Team USA field hockey; Braeden Pratt, Beverly football/lacrosse; Chris Kreider, Boxford/Masconomet/New York Rangers hockey; Joe Rivers, Bishop Fenwick football; Brigid Churchill, Danvers field hockey; Will Shull, Marblehead hockey; Nick Townshend, St. John’s Prep hockey.
MATT WILLIAMS
Jimmy Campbell, Hamilton-Wenham basketball/football
Every coach Jimmy Campbell ever had, be it Andrew Morency on the Hamilton-Wenham football team, Doug Hoak on the Generals’ hoop team or Kevin Bettencourt at Endicott College, will tell you he’s an absolute “glue” guy. The 2015 H-W grad is the kind of player every championship team needs to make the most of its talent.
When he suffered a broken leg on a freak accident at the bottom of a pile in an overtime football win over Bishop Fenwick as a sophomore, it was a tough blow to the Generals’ Super Bowl hopes, as well as to their hoop team that winter. Of course, Campbell made it back and capped his career as the leader of the 2015 Division 3 state boys basketball champs. You had to be happy for him.
Honorable mention: Hannah Lejeune, Danvers soccer; Vinny Clifford, Danvers basketball; Noah Freedman, Peabody football/wrestling; Abbey D’Agostino, Masconomet/Olympic track; Cailyn Wesley, Bishop Fenwick field/ice hockey; Matt Cook, Hamilton-Wenham/Northeastern baseball; Cory Bright, Bishop Fenwick football/baseball.
NICK GIANNINO
Vinny Clifford, Danvers basketball
I never had the pleasure of covering Clifford during his glorified days as a Danvers Falcon. That was before my time at The Salem News and not too long after I had graduated from Pentucket High (no, I never played against Clifford either). But from what I’ve heard over the years, Clifford was an integral piece for head coach John Walsh during the Falcons’ multiple title runs, and if he hadn’t torn his ACL during his junior campaign, they might’ve won four straight.
But Clifford recovered in time to help his squad climb back on top of the Division 2 basketball world — well, in Massachusetts at least — as a senior, and went on to have four stellar years for coach Kevin Bettencourt at Endicott College. Fortunately, I was able to catch many a game with Clifford on the floor for the Gulls, and he never looked hobbled or mentally worn out. Not everybody has the mindset and mentality to recover from a major injury like that, and Clifford did an amazing job quickly reviving his career and getting back to the high level basketball he was always capable of playing.
Honorable mention: Cory Bright, Bishop Fenwick football/baseball; Alyssa Moreland, Beverly basketball.