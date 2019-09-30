GHS Coaching Vacancy
Gloucester High is accepting applications for the Girls Varsity Basketball head coaching position. Resume and letter of interest can be sent to Athletic Director Bryan Lafata at blafata@gloucesterschools.com. Applications will be accepted until October 6.
Cape Ann Youth Basketball Girls Travel Teams Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O'Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
