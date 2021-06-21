Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and Cheerleading registration
Registration is open for the upcoming 2021 Gloucester Youth Football and Cheerleading season.
The program is open to kids in grades K through 8. Registration cost is $175 with a family cap of $300.
For registration and details visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. New coaching candidates and committee members are welcome.
Cape Ann Summer Soccer Clinic
Registration is open for the annual Cape Ann Summer Soccer Clinic, a five-week program running from July 12-August 13 at the Magnolia Woods. The clinic, which is run by Gloucester boys varsity soccer coach Armando Marnoto and Rockport boys varsity soccer coach Jason Rutkauskas, is open to boys and girls grades Pre K- 6.
The Pre K clinic runs on Monday's (4-5 p.m.) and cost is $90. The Kindergarten clinic runs on Monday's (5-6:15 p.m.) and cost is $100. First and second graders will go on Tuesday's and Thursday's (4-5:30 p.m.), cost is $100. Third and fourth graders go on Wednesday's and Friday's (4-5:30 p.m.), cost is $150. Fifth and sixth graders go on Wednesday's and Friday's (5:30-7 p.m.) and cots is $150. Siblings receive 10% off.
To receive a registration form email abmarnoto@gmail.com.
GHS Field Hockey Mini Camp
Registration is open for the annual GHS Field Hockey Mini Camp, which will be running at Newell Stadium from July 12-14 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.).
Registration is on the morning of the first camp and cost is $75. Sticks will be provided, campers will need sneakers and water, shin guards are optional.
For more information contact coach Lauren Riley Gove at 978-879-8136.