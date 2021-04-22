Young Legends Street Hockey 2021 registration
Registration is open for the 2021 Young Legends Street Hockey Season. The league is open to all athletes ages 8-14 and runs from June - August. The season includes a team practice, prospect game, a draft, seven regular season games, skill sessions, strength workouts and a double-elimination playoff to conclude the season. Cost is $50 per player. The league also offers a preseason mini-camp on from June 5-6 for $15. All games are played at the Stage Fort Park Basketball Court. For more information or to sign up, visit ylstreethockey.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.