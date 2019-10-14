Cape Ann Youth Basketball Girls Travel Teams Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O'Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
Cape Ann Youth Basketball Boys Travel Team Tryouts
The Cape Ann Youth Boys Basketball team is holding its tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 at the O'Maley Middle School Gym.
The 6th and 8th grade team tryouts will be on October 23 with 6th grade from 6-7 p.m. and 8th from 7-8 p.m. 5th and 7th grade tryouts are on October 24 with the 5th graders from 6-7 p.m. and the 7th graders from 7-8 p.m. Players can register 30 minutes before the tryout begins.
The season runs from November to March with two practices per week and games on the weekends. For more information contact Jessica Silveria at jessie0@hotmail.com or 978-335-7170.
