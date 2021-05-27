Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and Cheerleading registration
Registration is open for the upcoming 2021 Gloucester Youth Football and Cheerleading season.
The program is open to kids in grades K through 8. Registration cost is $175 with a family cap of $300.
For registration and details visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. New coaching candidates and committee members are welcome.
Young Legends Street Hockey 2021 registration
Registration is open for the 2021 Young Legends Street Hockey Season. The league is open to all athletes ages 8-14 and runs from June - August. The season includes a team practice, prospect game, a draft, seven regular season games, skill sessions, strength workouts and a double-elimination playoff to conclude the season. Cost is $50 per player. The league also offers a preseason mini-camp on from June 5-6 for $15. All games are played at the Stage Fort Park Basketball Court. For more information or to sign up, visit ylstreethockey.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.
Cape Ann Summer Soccer Clinic
Registration is open for the annual Cape Ann Summer Soccer Clinic, a five-week program running from July 12-August 13 at the Magnolia Woods. The clinic, which is run by Gloucester boys varsity soccer coach Armando Marnoto and Rockport boys varsity soccer coach Jason Rutkauskas, is open to boys and girls grades Pre K- 6.
The Pre K clinic runs on Monday's (4-5 p.m.) and cost is $90. The Kindergarten clinic runs on Monday's (5-6:15 p.m.) and cost is $100. First and second graders will go on Tuesday's and Thursday's (4-5:30 p.m.), cost is $100. Third and fourth graders go on Wednesday's and Friday's (4-5:30 p.m.), cost is $150. Fifth and sixth graders go on Wednesday's and Friday's (5:30-7 p.m.) and cots is $150. Siblings receive 10% off.
To receive a registration form email abmarnoto@gmail.com.