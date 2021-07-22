Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and Cheerleading registration
Registration is open for the upcoming 2021 Gloucester Youth Football and Cheerleading season.
The program is open to kids in grades K through 8. Registration cost is $175 with a family cap of $300.
For registration and details visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. New coaching candidates and committee members are welcome.
Young Legends Street Hockey Summer Shoot-Out
Young Legends Street Hockey is hosting the 3rd Annual Summer Shoot-out. The tournament is open for individuals aged 18+ and will be held on August 7th at the O’Maley Rink. Teams are guaranteed 3 round robin games and play-offs. The tournament is a one day event and team entry fee is $240.00. All proceeds will be going towards the rink development project at Stage Fort Park. To register a team, please email, ylstreethockey@gmail.com.