Spring high school players and coaches have waited a long time for this moment. For the first time since June 2019, local spring high school sports teams took to the field for the opening week of preseason workouts.
Local baseball, softball, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, tennis and even the Gloucester wrestling team, which was moved to the spring from the winter season, have all opened up preseason practices in anticipation of the start of the regular season. It is a quick turnaround for local squads as regular season play opens up as early as Tuesday for some teams.
Teams will be competing in another abbreviated season to finish off the 2020-21 school year, but for the first time since the 2020 winter season, the MIAA will be holding state tournament, which will begin in June. The season is slated to run through June with a state champion in each sport crowned in early July,