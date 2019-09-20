MARBLEHEAD-- The Marblehead football team continued its dominance over Gloucester on Friday night at Piper Field. With a 49-0 drubbing in the Northeastern Conference North opener for both squads, the Magicians have now won nine straight games against the Fishermen.
The win was Marblehead's most lopsided defeat over Gloucester since a 64-0 win in 1923.
"Gloucester is a young team with underclassmen getting playing experience, but they played tough and they're going to get better," Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said. "We were just focusing on being diligent and doing everything correctly. We had a few mistakes there but our kids were on tonight."
Turnovers were the big issue for the Fishermen on Friday night as they lost three fumbles which led to 14 Magician points. It started on the first play of the game where the Magicians recovered a fumble at the Fishermen 29 and turned it into points.
Four plays after the turnover, quarterback Josh Robertson hit Ryan Frieberger, who made a leaping catch with a hand in his face, for a 29-yard score and a 7-0 Marblehead lead.
"We were confident coming out and taking the ball first, but a turnover and a touchdown right away put us in a hole," O'Connor said. "It was the same the first two games, turnovers and we allowed the big plays. We're still trying to find a way to play good football."
Gloucester (0-2) turned in its best drive of the day on the ensuing possession as the offense marched to the Magicians 16 on 12 plays only to turn it over on downs after taking nearly seven minutes off the clock.
Marblehead again answered with points. Although penalties forced them into a 3rd and 31 from the Gloucester 35, Robertson hit A.J. Russo for 29 yards and Tim Cronin rushed it in from the 6 on 4th and 2 for a 14-0 Magicians lead early in the second quarter
Robertson and Cronin powered the Marblehead offense on Friday night as Robertson was 6-of-7 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Cronin had 97 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.
Following a 30-yard punt return from Derek Martin, Sean McCarthy raced 16 yards to the house for a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Magicians essentially put the game away on their opening drive of the third. Gloucester got good pressure on Robertson, who stepped up in the pocket and found Will Twadell in the middle of the field about eight yards from the line of scrimmage. Twadell then took off through the Fishermen defense for a 61-yard gain. Cronin plowed it in one play later from the 10 for a 28-0 Magicians edge.
Rudloff was quick to praise his quarterback for his performance.
"In recent years we've had pure athletes back there but with Josh he has a really good football I.Q. and he's looking down field," Rudloff said. "He doesn't have the biggest arm and he's not the fastest, he's just good at playing quarterback."
Marblehead added a 27-yard touchdown reception from Robertson to Russo and a Cronin 33 yard run in the third. Twadell capped the scoring with a 20-yard scamper in the fourth.
The Magicians defense held Gloucester to just 154 yards of offense, 100 through the air and 54 on the ground. Quarterback Sam Ciolino and tight end Ben Renales were the most effective offensive players as they hooked up 5 times for 64 yards.
Gloucester is looking to break into the win column next week at Peabody (7 p.m.).
