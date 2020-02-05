Marblehead has been a serious thorn in the side of the Gloucester High hockey team this winter.
The Fishermen entered Wednesday’s battle for first place in the Northeastern Conference North Division having won nine of its previous 10 games. Their only setback during that stretch came against the Headers, their second loss in as many games against their rival.
Powered by two goals in the opening 72 seconds of the game, Marblehead kept the status quo, sweeping the season series with the Fishermen in a 5-2 win at the Talbot Rink.
“Marblehead obviously has our number this year,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “They were the better team tonight, more opportunistic and more disciplined.”
Gloucester (9-5-2) found itself down 2-0 before it could even settle in. Just 36 seconds after the game began, freshman Chris Locke put a centering pass towards the crease that Gloucester goalie Connor Vittands chipped away with his stick, but the puck deflected off a Gloucester defenseman and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Headers came back and scored again 36 seconds later when senior Zach Piersol put home a pass from sophomore Eli Fiengold to make it 2-0.
“We’ve been in a little rut since the last time we played them, so it was great to see us start fast and get that quick two-goal lead,” said Marblehead head coach Chris Wells, whose team moved to 10-3-3 on the season, 7-0-2 in the NEC North. “I thought we came out with a little edge tonight and got better as the game went on.”
The Fishermen got back into the game with 4:11 to go in the opening frame when sophomore Jack Costanzo put home a pass from senior E.J. Field on a 2-on-1 break. Marblehead, however, had two more quick goals coming in the early stages of the second period to take complete control of the game.
Just after Marblehead defenseman Mike Flaherty cleared the puck out of the crease when Gloucester had a chance to put one into an open net, junior captain Will Shull — who was playing his first game in a month since suffering an injury against Beverly — scored on a rush the other way to make it 3-1 just 1:20 into the period.
It took only 57 seconds for Marblehead to get another as freshman Carter Laramie put in a backhand in off a rebound after Piersol hit the crossbar on a 2-on-1 break. Just like that, it was 4-1.
“The two goals in the second hurt them a bit,” Wells said of the Fishermen. “But they have firepower and they’re always on the go. I liked the way we kept our foot on the gas and didn’t give them a ton of space.”
Gloucester got a goal back with 5:16 to go in the second when Dan O’Leary scored on a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 break to make it 4-2. But Marblehead would go into the break with momentum, as Piersol gathered the puck in his own end with under 10 seconds to go and raced up the left wing, eventually making a move towards the slot and scoring on a wrist shot with 0.6 seconds on the clock.
“(Piersol) was just a beast tonight,” Geary said. “He’s determined, he has a competitive character and he wasn’t going to be denied there. You can say it’s awfully frustrating to let up a goal with .6 seconds left in the period. But you have to give credit to him for a great play.”
Neither team scored in the third, but it was Marblehead’s best period of the night as it controlled puck possession and outshot the Fishermen, 13-2, never giving them a chance to get back in the game.
“We turned it up in the second but we really controlled the third, even though we didn’t score,” Wells said. “We didn’t give them the opportunity to turn momentum.”
Marblehead controls its own destiny for the NEC North title, while Gloucester fell to 7-2 in the conference with three games remaining.
The Fishermen take on Danvers on Saturday at Endicott College’s Bourque Arena (7:30 p.m.).
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead 2 3 0| 5
Gloucester 1 1 0| 2
1st Period: M, Chris Locke (Collin Hart) :36; M, Zach Piersol (Eli Fiengold) 1:12; G, Jack Costanzo (E.J. Field, Harry Marshall) 10:49.
2nd Period: M, Will Shull (un.); M, Carter Laramie (Piersol, Fiengold) 2:17; G, Dan O’Leary (Zach Morris) 9:44; M, Piersol (Gavin Dowley, Fiengold) 14:59.
3rd Period: No scoring.
Saves: M, Peter Santeusanio 16; G, Connor Vittands 25.
Records: M, 10-3-3; G, 9-5-2.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.