The Bass Rocks Open reached its midpoint with the opening two rounds this past weekend, and the men's championship is very much up for grabs while one golf is running away with the women's crown.
Jeff Gouzie leads a crowded men's field after 36 holes after firing a 140 over the first two rounds of play. But he has plenty of competition as Steve Salah is only one stroke off the lead, Michael Gillis is three strokes back, Mark Turner four back, Colby Mitchell seven back and Daniel McKenna eight back.
Salah, last year's runner-up, jumped out to the lead after a 68, the lowest round of the tournament so far, in the first round. Gouzie was one back of Salah entering Sunday's second round but his 71 combined with Salah's 73 put him a stroke ahead.
Gillis, who finished third in 2018, played his way into the mix with a 69 in the second round.
Turner, the 2017 champ, is also lurking as he recently broke the Bass Rocks course record with a 59, finishing his round with an eagle from the fairway on No. 18. Turner also just finished a strong showing at the Mass. Amateur last week, where he just missed a spot in the match play stage after dropping a playoff.
Defending Bass Rocks Open champ Curtis Quinn sits in seventh place with a 152, he won last year with a big push over the final two rounds, erasing a seven-stroke deficit.
A champion will be crowned this coming weekend with the third round on Saturday and the final round on Sunday. The lead group of Gouzie, Salah and Gillis will tee off at 9 a.m., just ahead of the second group of Turner, Mitchell and McKenna.
On the women's side, Jenny Ceppi is closing in on a fourth straight Bass Rocks Open championship. The three-time defending champ, who also won 10 straight club championships from 2005-14, has a commanding 13-stroke lead through two rounds of the three-round tournament, which will conclude this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.