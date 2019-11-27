MANCHESTER ESSEX (7-2) at GEORGETOWN (4-6)

All-time Thanksgiving series: Manchester Essex leads the series, 16-13 and has taken over the lead over the last decade-plus with nine wins in the last 12 Thanksgiving Day meetings.
Manchester Essex Points For/Points Against: 238 PF (26.4 ppg.), 100 PA (11.1 ppg.)
Georgetown Points For/Points Against: 226 PF (22.6 ppg.), 228 PA (22.8 ppg.)
Manchester Essex’s top players: Tristan Nowak, Sr., WR (30 rec., 598 yards, 8 TDs); Will Levendusky, Jr., QB (66-for-110, 1,110 yards, 11 TDs); Gavin Glass, Jr., RB/LB (100 carries, 541 yards, 9 TDs); Lars Arntsen, Sr., RB/LB (48 carries, 397 yards, 6 TDs, 12 rec., 170 yards, TD); A.J. Pallazola, Soph., WB/CB (60 carries, 324 yards, 3 TD, 11 rec., 146 yards, 5 int., interception return for TD); Henry Doane, Sr., OG/DE; Tucker Hoff, Sr., OT/DE.
Georgetown’s top players: Stephen MacDonald, Sr., QB (168-for-285, 2,315 yards, 23 TDs); Matt Armata, Sr., RB (99 carries, 496 yards, 6 TDs, 26 rec., 250 yards, 4 TDs); Matt Galley, Sr., WR (49 rec., 837 yards, 11 TDs); Evan Swanton, Jr., RB/WR (38 rec., 394 yards, 2 TDs, 55 carries, 295 yards, 3 TDs); Jack Lucido, Soph., WR (39 rec., 608 yards, 5 TDs); Josh Kennedy, Sr., OL/DL; Josh Richards, Sr., OL/DL.
Manchester Essex keys to victory: The Hornets need to control the line of scrimmage and the clock. Keeping Georgetown’s high powered offense off the field is what the Manchester Essex offense needs to do. In the first meeting, the Hornet’s won the time of possession battle and, as a result, wore down the Royals defense. If Manchester Essex controls the line of scrimmage, it will win its third straight Thanksgiving Day game.
Georgetown keys to victory: The Royals need to start fast and play from ahead. In the first meeting, Georgetown broke out to an early 7-0 lead but could not add to it, despite a few chances. The Royals will need to play the game on their terms. If they can get ahead early and keep the Hornets back on their heels, the Hornet’s physicality will not be as much of a factor.
Potential Unsung Heroes: Anthony Rano is a player to watch for the Hornets as he is a force at linebacker in the run game and the passing game. His pass rushes were lethal the first time the team’s met. Evan Swanton is a potential unsung hero for Georgetown.
While he isn’t the focal point of the offense, he makes a lot of plays in the run game and the passing game at running back and wide receiver.
Manchester Essex seniors: Lars Arntsen, Sr., RB/LB; Owen Cox, OL/DL; Henry Doane, OL/DL; Ben Flood, CB/TE; Luke Gjerde, OL/K; Tucker Hoff, Sr., OT/DE; Tristan Nowak, WR/DB; Anthony Rano, RB/LB; Lucas Zellman, RB.
Georgetown seniors: Matt Armata, RB/DB; Noah Calvani, TE; Edward Fantasia, OL/DL; Troy Forgitano, WR/CB; Matt Galley, WR/CB; C.J. Goldey, WR; Josh Kennedy, OL/DL; Stephen MacDonald, QB; Eric Moody, OL/DL; Josh Richards, OL/DL
