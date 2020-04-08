The last decade was a decade of emergence for the Manchester Essex baseball program.
The Hornets entered the decade as a struggling program with very little history and tradition. But that quickly changed as the program reached the tournament in 2012 and has been very consistent and is now one of the premier Division 4 programs in the state, winning the state title last spring.
Here’s a look at the program’s All Decade Team.
Brandon Bartlett (2016)- A four year varsity starting pitcher, three-time Cape Ann League All-Star and staff ace in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Bartlett had electric stuff and he gave good teams fits every time he took the mound. It all started with a heavy fastball, which he could locate all over the strike zone. Bartlett actually can not throw a circle change-up, as he lost the pinky on his right throwing hand in an accident at a young age, but he has a devastating splitter to complement his heat.
Joe Burgess (2012)- The program’s emergence began in 2012 with Burgess serving as staff ace and being named Cape Ann League Division 3 Player of the Year. The right hander had great stuff and expertly mixed in his fastball with his offspeed pitches. His pitching, however, is only a part of who he was as a player. Burgess was also a potent bat that could hit at the top of the lineup and the middle of the lineup. He was also a slick fielding middle infielder.
Cory Burnham (2013)- An ultra athletic outfielder, Burnham was a CAL All-Star as a senior thanks to his work in the field and at the plate. Burnham covered a lot of ground in center field and had an elite throwing arm from the outfield. At the plate, he was a line drive hitter that was great at getting on base. His speed also made him an elite baserunner who was a threat to steal in any situation.
Craig Carter (2015)- A model of consistency, the two-time CAL All-Star played a lot of different positions and roles for the Hornets. Carter settled into the middle infield in the later stages of his high school career and had great range at second base. At the plate, Carter could get on base with the best of them and was great at getting himself into scoring position. He was the prototypical leadoff hitter with a blend of bat control and speed.
Dom Cirone (2015)- Another consistent presence in the Hornets’ lineup, Cirone was a staple in the starting lineup since his freshman season, catching and pitching. Cirone did most of his work behind the plate and he was a phenomenal defensive catcher that greatly helped out his pitching staff with his ability to get in front of pitches. He also had an elite throwing arm from behind the plate and was a potent bat that was a key RBI guy in the middle of the lineup.
Matt Corwin (2012)- The two-time CAL All-Star was a valuable utility infielder that produced everywhere he was put. Playing mostly third and second base, Corwin had the range to make plays in the middle infield and the arm and reflexes to handle the hot corner. Corwin was also a very consistent hitter that always seemed to put the ball in play. He could also get on base with the best of them.
Jackson Levendusky (2018)- A power hitting first baseman, Levendusky was a two-time All Cape Ann League performer and one of the most feared bats on two of Manchester Essex’s better teams this decade. Levendusky could clean out the inside part of the plate and put it over the left field fence at Memorial Field many times. He was a big time run producer, doing most of his damage out of the cleanup spot in leading the Hornets to a CAL title in 2017 and 2018.
Max Nesbit (2013)- Nesbit was a corner infielder and pitcher that was strong in every facet of the game. On the mound, he was crafty enough to get outs by mixing up his pitches, but he also had the stuff to go after hitters. He was also a rock solid fielder at third base with a big arm to protect the line. At the plate, Nesbit always seemed to hit the ball hard and was a big RBI guy in the middle of the lineup.
Bennett O’Leary (2019)- A veteran starting shortstop on the 2019 state champs, O’Leary put quite a career together at Manchester Essex. A slick fielder, O’Leary could make plays to his right and left and had a strong throwing arm to cut down the fastest of runners. At the plate, the sweet swinging lefty could hit the ball to all fields and came up with big hits in big moments during the team’s state title run last spring.
Charlie Otterbein (2017)- Another athletic outfielder with consistent production, the two-time CAL All-Star found a way to contribute every time he took the field. Otterbein could play center field well in any ballpark thanks to his speed and ability to read the ball off the bat. He was also a big time commodity at the top of the batting order as he could get on base and swipe bags to put his teammates in position to knock him in.
Harry Painter (2019)- Painter was quite possibly the program’s best player this decade as his prowess on the mound and in the field made him an elite player in the CAL for multiple seasons. The 2019 CAL MVP and 2017 All League selection was a stud on the mound with his elite stuff and pinpoint accuracy. He was just as potent at the plate as he led Manchester Essex in hitting last year with a batting average above .500. He also won multiple tournament games and was the team’s leading hitter in its state tournament run last year.
Cosmo Pallazola (2018)- A standout pitcher and third baseman, Pallazola took on some very good teams in the Cape Ann League and found success against them all. A fastball and breaking ball combination kept hitters off balance in a big way as the former All-Star could beat teams with both of his pitches. He was also a reliable hitter and rock solid third baseman.
Alex Ray (2011)- Ray played on some struggling teams early in the decade and late in last decade, but he was very productive and stacked up with the top players in the Cape Ann League. Ray played all over the Manchester Essex infield, settling in the middle infield where he was a top notch defensive player. The two-time CAL All-Star was also a great hitter at the top of the lineup with surprising power.
Robbie Sarmanian (2018)- A three-time All League performer and 2018 Cape Ann League Player of the Year, Sarmanian was elite both in the field and at the plate. A starting catcher since his freshman season, Sarmanian expertly handled the position and his pitching staff with an elite throwing arm to go with it. At the plate, Sarmanian had power to all fields and was known to go on some serious hot streaks where he could not be pitched to.
Dylan Wilson (2019)- Wilson is a flat out ball player as he could produce at multiple positions and in many different roles. He emerged as a standout pitcher in his final two high school seasons and recorded the final out, and save, in Manchester Essex’s State Championship clinching win over Tahanto last June. A crafty righty, Wilson knew how to get outs even without an overpowering fastball. He was also a strong hitter that could play multiple positions in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.