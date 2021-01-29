In the first half of Friday's Cape Ann League Baker Division clash between Manchester Essex and Hamilton-Wenham, it looked like Hamilton-Wenham's muscle and toughness inside was going to prevail.
The Generals were dominating on the boards and built a 16-point lead on the back of second chance opportunities and tough buckets in traffic.
Manchester Essex, however, proved that it has some muscle and toughness too. The Hornets chipped away at the lead before taking the lead for good on an Alex Furse three-pointer with 2.5 seconds to go in a 65-60 win at Manchester Essex High School.
"They're a tough team, we're a tough team and it was one of those games where it comes down to a play or two," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "It was a great win and we showed how tough we can be against a very good team. Now we're in first place in the league."
After trailing by as much as 34-18 in the first half, the Hornets (5-2) battled all the way back to make it a four point game (48-44) heading into the fourth quarter.
That's when the game turned into a physical grind, and Manchester Essex was more than willing to slug with a veteran Generals team.
Cade Furse (13 points) gave Manchester Essex its first lead since the first quarter with a three-pointer to make it 56-54 with 2:15 to go. Big buckets from Ryan Hutchinson and Carter Coffey on the other end saw the teams tied at 56 with just over 90 seconds to play. Manchester Essex responded by going right back to Cade Furse, who knocked down another three, this one from the right corner, and he was fouled to give Manchester Essex a 60-56 edge approaching the one-minute mark.
Hamilton-Wenham (4-2), however, was not going down quietly. Hutchinson got a steal on the ensuing Manchester Essex possession and dished off to Coffey from his back, who laid it in to make it a two-point game. After a traveling violation, Ryan Monahan tied the score for the fifth time of the game, 60-60 on a bucket inside with 14.8 on the clock.
Hornets' point guard A.J. Pallazola then drove into the middle of the defense and kicked out to an open Alex Furse on the left elbow, who knocked it down nothing but net for a 63-60 lead. Pallazola would steal the ensuing inbound pass and knock down two free throws to end it.
Alex Furse was starting on Friday night as senior captain Frank Wood, one of the team's most physical inside players, was out with an injury, but St. Laurent was more than confident when he took the big shot.
"When you need someone to step in there's no one better than Alex because he's such a confident kid," St. Laurent said. "He showed it on that game winning shot. To go in there against their bigs the way we did without Frank Wood was impressive."
Jack Shaw led the way for the Hornets with 22 points on five three-pointers. Will Larson also had a strong night inside with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds.
The Generals had four players in double figures with Hutchinson's 16 leading the way. Coffey had 15 points and 9 rebounds while Ryan Monahan had 14 points and 11 boards and Markus Nordin had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The four players in double figures really hurt the Hornets in the paint early in building a big second quarter lead, but the Hornets adjusted in the second half, cutting into the rebounding deficit and forcing the Generals into tough shots instead of fouling.
"It was our defensive rotations, we adjusted them in the second half and we stopped fouling," St. Larent said. "In the first half they would get it inside and we would hit them. In the second half we were better positionally and were fine letting them take those tough shots. Offensively we penetrated to the middle and worked our offense from there."
Manchester Essex 65, Hamilton-Wenham 60
at Manchester Essex High School
Hamilton-Wenham 17 17 14 12| 60
Manchester Essex 16 7 21 21| 65
H-W: Ryan Hutchinson 5-4-16, Carter Coffey 6-3-15, Ryan Monahan 7-0-14, Markus Nordin 5-0-13, Thomas DeSimone 1-0-2.
ME: Jack Shaw 7-5-22, Cade Furse 4-1-13, Will Larson 5-2-12, A.J. Pallazola 4-2-10, Alex Furse 1-2-5, Gavin Glass 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: H-W, Nordin 3, Hutchinson 2; ME, Shaw 5, C. Furse 4, A. Furse, Glass.
Halftime; 34-23 H-W.
Records: H-W, 4-2; ME, 5-2.
||||