The Manchester Essex boys lacrosse program had its share of ups and downs over the past 10 years. While there were a few rebuilding teams, which is ordinary for a school that is one of the smallest in its league, the Hornets still made the state tournament five times and even turned in the deepest tournament run in program history with a trip to the sectional semifinals in 2016.
Even in its down years, the program was competitive against all comers and had plenty of talent on the field. Here’s a look at some of the top performers.
Jake Athanas (2019)- A four-year varsity player at attack, Athanas had a nose for the goal and the athleticism to put himself in position to score. Athanas led the team in scoring a year ago en route to a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team. A current player at St. Anselm, Athanas possessed a big shot and the quickness to work in tight spaces.
John Beardsley (2013)- Quite possibly the fastest player to come through the program this decade, Beardsley was a valuable transition player. As a midfielder he played on both ends of the field, and when he got the ball on the defensive side it was instant transition to offense with his speed through the field. He was also a potent scorer.
Paul DiFluri (2018)- A standout in goal, DiFluri was always in the right place to make a stop. His quickness and positional awareness saw him square up to the shooter no matter where he was shooting from. DiFluri’s quick stick always seemed to be in the right place and he was also very good passing off the ball into transition.
Chris Dumont (2014)- Dumont made a name for himself as a face-off specialist but evolved his game as his high school career went on. His size and physicality helped in greatly in the face-off circle. He also had the speed and strength to find scoring and passing lanes on the offensive side of the field.
Jack Hennigan (2016)- Another standout specialist, Hennigan was a dominant force in the face-off circle during Manchester Essex’s best season in 2016. The Hornets could snatch momentum thanks to his ablity to keep his team in possession. He also had the quickness and speed to be a potent transition player.
Dylan Parlee (2011)- A highly talented offensive player, Parlee eclipsed 40 goals in both his junior and senior seasons en route to an All-Star nod in each season. He flat out knew how to score as he used all of his physical tools to become an offensive juggernaut with the speed to score in transition and the toughness to fight for space near the crease.
Jackson Rice (2018)- A physical defender that frequently took on the opponent’s best offensive player. Rice was strong enough to bump players off of the ball and scoop up grounders. He was also quick enough to hang with the more speedy forwards in the conference. He also had great stick work both for checking and passing into transition.
Dan Rodier (2017)- He only played two years in the program, but Rodier was one of the team’s top two scorers in each season and a Cape Ann League All-Star in both seasons. His blend of speed and size made him incredibly difficult to slow down near the goal as he could run past or run through defenders and shoot with the best of them.
Doug Rodier (2013)- Another physical defender, the older Rodier also played just two years with the program but he was also a two-time CAL All-Star. Rodier’s knew how to use his size to his advantage and the future Boston College linebacker also had the quickness to go with it which helped shut down some talented offensive players.
Ames Sherrif (2018)- A jack of all trades type player, Sheriff excelled in any role he was asked to perform. He was a standout on the offensive side of the field as he could set up teammates and finish plays himself. He was also a great defender and transition player that could pick up a long pole when needed and switch to a short stick on the offensive side of the field.
Alex Taliaferro (2014)- An ultra aggressive and athletic goalie, Taliaferro was fearless at the position and used that athleticism to shut down opposing offenses. He had elite quickness and was not afraid to come out of his net to cut down angles. The CAL All-Star could also scoop up the ball and get the Hornets into transition on his own.
Derek Walker (2016)- Walker was a standout defensive player on Manchester Essex’s best team of the decade and a Cape Ann League All-Star performer. Walker had the speed and athleticism to keep up with the fastest of offensive players. He was also strong enough to take on the bigger and more physical forwards. No matter who he was up against he found a way to win.
Nick Warren (2016)- A quick and athletic defender, Warren had elite quickness that he used to stay with even the fastest offensive players in the Cape Ann League. He was one of the team’s go-to lockdown guys during its state tournament run in 2016, where the team was outstanding in its own zone. He was also a great passer with the long pole to get the ball out of harms way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.