The Manchester Essex boys soccer program opened up the 2010's as a middling Cape Ann League program. But by the decade's end, the Hornets were not only one of the best teams in the CAL, they were a consistent contender in Division 4 North.
Manchester Essex finished off the decade (2010-2019 seasons) with four appearances in the sectional finals in six seasons including the Division 4 North crown in 2014.
Here's a look at some of the best players who brought the program to new heights.
STRIKER
Naderson Curtis (active)- Curtis only has two high school varsity seasons to his name, but he already established himself as one of the most potent scorers and talented players on the North Shore. A CAL All-Star as a freshman and All League performer as a sophomore, Curtis has the straight ahead speed, quickness and ball skills to beat even the most talented backs he faces.
Lucas Firme (c/o 2015)- A highly talented scorer who could put the ball in the net in many ways, Firme was one of the leading scorers on the Hornets' sectional championship team in the fall of 2014. An All League performer, Firme had a potent shot that he could put on net from any angle. He also had outstanding ball skills, the quickness to beat defenders one-on-one and the ability to shoot accurately through traffic.
Christian Hadeigh (2018)- A gifted playmaker, it was instant offense every time the ball was in Hadeigh's possession, especially in the box. A two-time All-Star and All League performer as a senior, he was an incredibly accurate passer who excelled at finding the open player after drawing in the defense. He was also an elite finisher who scored countless clutch goals for the program.
Atticus Takeyesu (2019)- A speedster up top, Takeyesu was a two-time All-Star and a first team All CAL selection as a senior. Takeyesu was great on the wing as he could beat backs to long through balls with his speed. He also had the finesse to make plays both shooting and passing. He was Manchester Essex's leading scorer as a senior in the fall of 2018.
MIDFIELD
Parker Edington (2015)- An elite facilitator who was also a potent offensive player, Edington was a true leader on the field. A two-time All-Star and All League selection as a senior, Edington played a phenomenal two-way game in the midfield. He could defend in transition, he could pass from anywhere on the field and he had one of the best dead ball strikes of any player to come through the program in the decade.
Kellen Furse (2020)- An incredible all around talent, Furse racked up the honors in his time with the Hornets as he was a two-time All-Star and the CAL Baker Player of the Year as a senior last fall. He was also the first ever Manchester Essex player to earn All New England honors. Furse caught a ton of attention from opposing defenses, but he still managed to create plays both passing and shooting with his all around skill set and soccer I.Q.
Ben Lantz (2019)- The two-time All-Star and 2018 CAL Baker Player of the Year was a masterful playmaker and facilitator. Every Hornets' possession went through Lantz in his final two seasons with the squad as his ability to put his teammates in position to score was second to none. He also had the touch to finish from anywhere around the goal, including dead ball hits from outside the box.
George Lantz (2016)- A dynamic versatile talent in the midfield, the elder Lantz brother was another two-time All-Star performer and All League selection as a senior in the fall of 2015. Lantz was elite when it came to creating offense, whether it was a shot off his foot or a pass to an open teammate. His elite speed and quickness combined with those playmaking skills made him incredibly tough for opposing defenses to contain.
BACK
Winston Feuerbach (2015)- A talented wing defender who could shut down the opponent's speed game and get the ball to his midfielders. Feuerbach was a starter and captain on the Hornets' sectional championship team in 2014 and he was an All-Star performer. He had the speed to keep up with strikers playing the vertical game and he was strong enough on the ball to shut down offense in the box as well.
Cole Hay (2018)- Hay made an impact all over the field in his time at Manchester Essex. The versatile athlete was an All League selection as a striker in his junior season in the fall of 2016. He then moved back to defense as a senior in the 2017 season and was an All League selection again. His speed and awareness helped him excel in both realms as he had the skill and talent to dominant anywhere he was lined up.
Dave LaForge (2017)- LaForge was never one of the biggest players on the field. But what he lacked in size he more than made up for in speed and awareness. LaForge always made the right decision, whether it was on a clear or taking on a striker in a one-on-one situation. His quickness and ability to read and react to what the offense was made him a two-time All-Star and All League selection as a senior.
Alex Walder (2013)- A model of consistency when Manchester Essex was starting to rise up in the Cape Ann League, Walder was the team's go-to back as both a junior and a senior. He earned a spot on the CAL All-Star team twice including an All League selection as a senior. He had the speed to shut off any big plays from the opponent and he was also great protecting the net close to his goal as well.
KEEPER
Marco Kaper (2017)- An elite keeper with no weakness to his game, Kaper was one of the top goalies in the CAL for three seasons. He was a three-time All-Star, two-time All League performer and the CAL Baker Player of the Year as a senior in the fall of 2016. Kaper had the athleticism to stop high quality scoring chances from in close and disrupt set pieces and corner kicks. He had complete control of the box in every game he competed in.
Chris Xavier (2013)- Xavier did not play on some of the best Manchester Essex teams this decade, but he was still one of the program's best players. A two-time All-Star and All-League selection as a senior, Xavier handled anything thrown his way and excelled in every facet of his position. He was dominant in the box and thrived at cutting down scoring angles, making stops on shots from coming from any angle.