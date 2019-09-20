Manchester Essex buries Brighton to move to 2-0

The Manchester Essex football team dominated in all facets of the game on Friday night at Brighton.
The Hornets broke out to an early lead with a dominant performance in both trenches en route to a 52-0 victory. With the win, Manchester Essex improves to 2-0 on the season.
Gavin Glass and Lars Arntsen powered the Hornets rushing attack. Arntsen led the team with 81 yards on the ground on only six carries to go along with a touchdown. Glass, on the other hand, powered his way for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six carries. He also had 51 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Will Levendusky was strong at the quarterback position with 142 yards through the air. Tristan Nowak was his favorite target as he hauled in four passes for 91 yards.
A.J. Pallazola had a big game on the defensive side of the ball with a pair of interceptions, giving him four in just two games this season.
Manchester Essex will be looking to win its third straight to open up the season on Friday night in its home opener against Boston English (7 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.