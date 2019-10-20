Saturday's game against Bedford was billed as the most difficult regular season game for Manchester Essex. The Hornets, who entered the game unbeaten, were taking on another unbeaten team from a higher division.
In the end, it proved to be the difficult test it was supposed to be. While the Hornets held the Buccaneers to their lowest point total of the season, the Bucs showed that they could play some defense too in a 24-14 win at Hyland Field.
"It was a great test for us, a good measuring stick for where we want to be," said Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton, whose team falls to 4-1 with the loss. "They wore us down in the second half with two long drives that used up a lot of time."
The two teams traded scores in the first half with Bedford (6-0) striking first in a three yard run from quarterback Greg Cormier to make it 7-0.
The Hornets responded with a strong drive of their own that was capped off by a five yard touchdown reception by Tristan Nowak from quarterback Will Levendusky to tie the score at seven, where it stood after one quarter of play.
Kyle Thelemann put the Buccaneers back on top with a 16 yard catch from Cormier. But Manchester Essex once again answered when Gavin Glass raced 34-yards to pay dirt to tie the score at 14 in a highly competitive and very physical first half.
In the second half, Bedford's size and depth began to wear on Manchester Essex as it put together a long drive in the third quarter, culminating with a one yard plunge from Cormier to make it 21-14. Kicker Nicholas Tartarczuk added a 28 yard field goal after another lengthy drive to cap the scoring at 24-14.
Bedford played ball control in the second half and Manchester Essex ran only seven offensive plays in the final two quarters of play.
"You can't win running that many plays," Hutton said. "I knew they had a good passing attack but I was very impressed with how they were able to play as physical as they did."
The Hornets finish up the regular season on Friday night against Arlington Catholic. The contest is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. but that is subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.