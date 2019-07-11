Manchester Essex Female Athlete of the Year: Bella Pomeroy

Bella Pomeroy was not healthy for the majority of the 2018-19 school year. But a severe back injury did not stop her from being a dominant force in three sports for Manchester Essex, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and the Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for the school.
The recently graduated senior was 100% for the spring lacrosse season, and she turned in her best work of the school year, establishing herself as one of the most dominant goalie's in the state.
Pomeroy was named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Player of the Year in the spring and she was instrumental in helping the Hornets win Division 2 North and reach the State Finals for the first time in program history.
In a game where the advantage lies with the offense, Pomeroy was a defensive gem as she stopped more than two-thirds of the shots she faced and was especially strong in the clutch, as Ipswich, Newburyport and Bromfield can attest to as she made countless big saves down the stretch in each postseason game to help preserve a one-goal win for her team.
Pomeroy is an aggressive goalie and her fearless demeanor and athleticism puts the pressure on the shooter as she makes even the most difficult stops look easy.
"She makes so many key saves, she's an All American goalie in my opinion," Hornets head coach Nan Gorton said during the team's tournament run. “When we get into those eight meter situations, it’s an advantage for us because she’s so good at stopping them. She can see the ball so well and always knows where it’s coming from.”
In the fall, Pomeroy was a key contributor to the CAL Baker champ and Division 4 North finalist soccer team, where her injury saw her split time in goal after earning a spot on the CAL All-Star team as a junior. She still managed to contribute in just about every game as Manchester Essex turned in the best season in program history.
In the winter, Pomeroy was a double-double machine on the basketball court. At power forward, her aggression and toughness in the post were often too much for opponents to handle. She led Manchester Essex in rebounds and was second on the team averaging 8.7 points per game.
A standout two-way player who created matchup problems on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, Pomeroy was a Cape Ann League All-Star.
Manchester Essex Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Lee Stroman
2010- Lizzy Ball
2011- Kyle Marsh
2012- Taylor Coons
2013- Nicole Bradley
2014- Brittany Smith
2015- Olivia Lantz
2016- Bella Mastendino
2017- Melanie Carter
2018- Chanel Bullock
2019- Bella Pomeroy
