Manchester Essex Female Athlete of the Year: Lily Athanas

One would be hard pressed to find an athlete on the entire North Shore that had a better 2020-2021 athletic year than Lily Athanas.
The senior was not only the best player on three Manchester Essex squads, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, she was one of if not the best player in the entire Cape Ann League. Athanas earned first team All League status in all three sports while winning the CAL Baker Player of the Year Award in both field hockey and lacrosse. She was also recognized as the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student Athlete of the Year for her work in all three sports.
Athanas' elite play across three sports seasons makes her the Manchester Essex Female Athlete of the Year for 2021.
The senior opened up the school year last fall by leading Manchester Essex to the CAL Baker championship in field hockey, putting together the best record in the Cape Ann League.
Athanas was a complete player for the field hockey team, producing at an elite level on both ends of the field. The two-way midfielder had the speed and shot to pile up the goals, the field vision to rack up the assists and the athleticism and instincts to facilitate the Hornet's offensively while providing valuable transition play. Defensively she can cover tons of ground to shut down the opposing offense both inside and outside the circle. Her athleticism was especially valuable last fall with the 7-on-7 COVID restrictions.
"She has an unwavering commitment to her team and teammates," Hornets field hockey coach Kara Crovo said. "She's the type of kid that could come off the field after her best game and ask 'What can I do better next time?' And she puts just as much effort into her school work as she does with sports."
In the winter season, Athanas was an All League point guard for the hoop team and again a two-way standout that was one of the league's top players on both ends of the floor.
Her quickness and athleticism made her one of the top defensive standouts in the Cape Ann League as she could shut down the opposing ball handler in man-to-man and ball movement on the perimeter. Offensively she was the team's facilitator who got the Hornets into their offensive sets. She could also score when needed as her drives to the basket led to points and open shots for the team's many outside shooters.
Athanas finished off the school year with another CAL Baker Player of the Year Award, this time on the lacrosse field, where she will be playing in college at Division 1 Georgetown University next spring.
Once again, she was a two-way standout that was elite on both ends of the field and had no weaknesses to her game. She could score both on set plays and in transition. Her ability to possess the ball was also a huge weapon as the Hornets could bleed clock late in close games because the opponents could not get the ball off of her stick. Defensively she was also a star player that would frequently mark the most dangerous offensive player on the opposing team.
With Athanas' lead, the Hornets reached the Division 2 North Finals for the third season in a row.
Manchester Essex Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Lee Stroman
2010- Lizzy Ball
2011- Kyle Marsh
2012- Taylor Coons
2013- Nicole Bradley
2014- Brittany Smith
2015- Olivia Lantz
2016- Bella Mastendino
2017- Melanie Carter
2018- Chanel Bullock
2019- Bella Pomeroy
2020- Mia Cromwell
2021- Lily Athanas