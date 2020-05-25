One will not find an athlete that was more consistent than Mia Cromwell during the 2019-20 school athletic year.
The senior put forth an elite performance every time she stepped on the soccer pitch or the indoor track, achieving both team and individual success in the process.
Cromwell was an All League performer in soccer and a Divisional champ on the indoor track making her Manchester Essex's Female Athlete of the Year.
On the indoor track this winter, Cromwell was one of the best 1,000m runners in all of New England and turned in one of the best seasons ever for a Manchester Essex indoor track athlete.
She not only won the Cape Ann League championship in the 1,000m, she followed it up by winning the Division 5 State crown in the same event, eventually earning a spot on the medal stand in both the All-State and New England Meets.
Everyone of those performances, which were against top quality competition, Cromwell set a Manchester Essex program record in the event. In fact, she bested her own school record in the 1,000m six times during the winter season, eventually finishing with a time of 3:00.00 at the New England Meet.
"Mia decided to go for broke on the last race of her high school career and she set another record," Hornets head indoor track coach Nelson Disilvestre said this winter. "If anyone wants to claim the 1,000m record, they will have to break the three minute mark and that is really tough to do. She gave it her all throughout the season and was rewarded for it."
During the fall soccer season, Cromwell was just as efficient as a senior captain and midfielder that had been starting since her freshman season.
The All League performer helped lead the Hornets to the Division 4 North Finals for the second season in a row. She has also been at the forefront of the program's step into elite territory over the last half decade. Prior to 2015, the program never reached the state tournament and has now been in the sectional finals in each of the last two seasons.
Cromwell is one of the best ball handlers in the area and has a high soccer I.Q. which sees her creating offense from the midfield and getting her team transitioned from offense to defense. She can play offensive facilitator and can finish on her own as she scored the Hornet's lone goal in the Division 4 North Finals.
Cromwell is also strong on the defensive end of the field and always seems to be around the ball no matter where it is. She will be playing soccer at Colby College in the fall.
Manchester Essex Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Lee Stroman
2010- Lizzy Ball
2011- Kyle Marsh
2012- Taylor Coons
2013- Nicole Bradley
2014- Brittany Smith
2015- Olivia Lantz
2016- Bella Mastendino
2017- Melanie Carter
2018- Chanel Bullock
2019- Bella Pomeroy
2020- Mia Cromwell