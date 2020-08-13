The Manchester Essex field hockey program has been one of the most successful programs on Cape Ann, and on the North Shore, over the course of the last decade (2010-11 to 2019-20 school years).
The Hornets reached the Division 2 North Finals seven times in the decade and won the Cape Ann League nine times, at one point went 79 straight games without losing in the league (67-0-12) from 2014-19.
Throughout the decade, countless great players have come through the program, here's a look at some of the best.
FORWARDS
Robert Carter (2017)- A boy playing on a field hockey team has been a controversial subject over the last several years. But Carter's presence on the Hornets roster was certainly within the rules, and he was a dominant player in his two years with the program in 2015 and 2016. Carter led the CAL in goals both seasons, eclipsing 25-goals each season, and was a two-time first team All League performer.
Anna Heffernan (2014)- A big time scorer on one of Manchester Essex's best offensive teams in the fall of 2013. A two-time Cape Ann League All-Star and All League selection as a senior, Heffernan was always around the goal and had a great knack for finishing her chances. Her stick skills made her a very tough cover in the circle.
Brittany Smith (2014)- Another high scoring player on the 2013 team, Smith was a talented offensive playmaker who led the team in scoring as a senior. A two-time first team All Cape Ann League selection, Smith could score in many ways, making her incredibly tough to cover. She had the speed to get past defenders and into the circle and could finish from anywhere in the circle with the ball on her stick.
MIDFIELD
Nicole Bradley (2013)- The 2012 Cape Ann League Small Player of the Year and 2013 Gloucester Times Athlete of the Year, Bradley made plays all over the field in her time at Manchester Essex. A midfielder with a two-way game, the offense and defense ran through the two-time All League performer, who could score and facilitate. She was also a standout defender who had elite stick skills in the middle of the field.
Chanel Bullock (2018)- Bullock put together an impressive resume in four years with the Hornets. She was a four time Cape Ann League All-Star, three of those times a first team All League selection. A talented scorer and passer, the 2018 Gloucester Times Athlete of the Year was named the CAL Baker Player of the Year in 2017 as a senior as she led a powerful Hornets squad with her all around game.
Liddy DeConto (2017)- DeConto was a force in the midfield for a Hornets squad that turned in an undefeated regular season in the fall of 2016. DeConto was as consistent as they come, making plays both offensively and defensively. That well rounded skill set earned her a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team as both a junior and a senior.
Kyle Marsh (2011)- Marsh was a scoring machine in her time at Manchester Essex, leading the Cape Ann League as a senior in the fall of 2010 with just under 50 points on the season. The 2011 Gloucester Times Athlete of the Year for Manchester Essex demanded attention every time the ball was on her stick as her blend of athleticism and awareness made her just as likely to set up a teammate as she was to score a goal.
Taylor Meek (2014)- A two-way standout, Meek was an elite athlete who covered a lot of ground in the middle of the field for the Hornets. A premiere playmaker, Meek was in control of the team's offensive sets as every trip into the circle started with the ball on her stick. A two-time CAL All-Star and All League performer as a senior, Meek did not have a weakness to her game on both ends of the field.
DEFENSE
Annika Dahlin (2019)- A steady and consistent presence in the middle of one of the team's stingiest defensive teams in the fall of 2018, which allowed less than a goal per game. Dahlin was always in the right place in the circle as she was strong on the ball and a strong shot for clearing out of harm's way. She was a first team All-League selection in 2018 in helping the Hornets to their most recent North Finals appearance.
Charlotte Freed (2016)- Manchester Essex rarely allowed goals in the 2015 season, four of them in 18 regular season games to be exact, and Freed was a big reason why. The first team All Cape Ann League back was the best player on Manchester Essex's biggest strength that season. She had the athleticism to cover a lot of ground outside the circle and the stick skills to keep the ball out of harm's way within the circle.
Cici Lyne (2017)- A defender/midfielder hybrid, Lyne was a defensive force for the Hornets. A two-time Cape Ann League All-Star, Lyne covered tons of ground on the defensive side of the field, making plays sideline-to-sideline. She also had the stick skills and athleticism to move into the offensive side of the field to get Manchester Essex into its offensive sets.
Melissa Moore (2012)- A consistent stay-at-home defender, Moore was flawless in front of her own net and prevented countless goals in her time on the Hornets' back line. A two-time Cape Ann League All-Star and first team All League selection as a senior, Moore was always in the right position and made it very difficult for opposing offenses to generate anything inside the circle.
GOALIE
Christina Calandra (2019)- Calandra was a brick wall in goal for the Hornets who excelled at every facet of the position. The two-time CAL All-Star and 2018 CAL Baker Player of the Year made a tough job look easy. She was always in position to stop a shot and had the athleticism to move around in the circle, despite the fact that goalie pads severely restrict movement. As a senior she posted a 0.33 goals against average.