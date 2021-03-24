The Manchester Essex football team will compete in a new conference in 2021, and its new home was also its old home a decade ago.
The Hornets were accepted into the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small by the school's Athletic Directors this week and will be joining rival Georgetown as new entries in the conference.
Manchester Essex competed in the Commonwealth Conference through the 2010 season before moving into the Cape Ann League in 2011 and then to an independent schedule in 2019. The Hornets are competing in the CAL again this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is great news for the future of the program," Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. "The schools are similar to ours numbers wise and we will be competitive with everyone."
The Hornets and Royals will join KIPP Academy, Lynn Tech, Minuteman, Mystic Valley and Nashoba Tech in the CAC Small Division. Which is comprised of Division 7 and Division 8 programs. Manchester Essex competes in Division 7 in the postseason.
The program saw great success in the CAC during its run, which spanned multiple decades. Manchester Essex won the Super Bowl in 1999 and 2008 while competing in the CAC and reached the playoffs four other times (2002, 03, 06 and 07) in an era where only the conference champion reached the postseason.