The Manchester Essex football team is closing out the 2010's with its best record of the decade in 2019. The Hornets currently sit at 7-2 heading into the Thanksgiving Day showdown at Georgetown and have already set the mark for the most wins in a single season this decade.
The last 10 seasons of football for Manchester Essex have been evenly split between head coach Mike Athanas and Jeff Hutton, two coaches with very different philosophies.
Athanas started the decade with the Hornets running the spread offense before Hutton took over in 2015 and implemented the Wing-T. Through a pair of coaches, the Hornets have still been mighty competitive despite the fact that they were the smallest school playing in the Cape Ann League for eight of the last 10 seasons.
Whether it was under Athanas or Hutton, Manchester Essex had talented players all over the field, here's a look at the best.
OFFENSIVE SKILL POSITIONS
Quarterback- Cory Burnham (2012 Sr. year): Burnham was the focal point of the Manchester Essex offense in both his junior season in 2011 and his senior season in 2012. His athleticism and feel for reading the defense turned him into a duel threat quarterback that could beat defenses in many different ways. Burnham threw for over 2,000 yards in his high school career to go along with 18 touchdowns and ran for 1,220 and 11 touchdowns. He led the Hornets in both rushing and passing as a senior.
Running back- Chris Dumont (2013): A bruising, work horse back that was able to set the tone for a physical offense and grind down defenses. Whenever the Hornets needed a big first down or score in 2013, Dumont delivered and led the team to its first playoff win in the current MIAA postseason format. Dumont really took off in his senior year, running for 1,160 yards to go along with 22 total touchdowns.
Fullback- Robbie Sarmanian (2017): Sarmanian was a jack of all trades back that put up more rushing yards than any player this decade with 2,896, one of the most prolific totals in program history. The three-time All Cape Ann League performer ran for over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2017. Sarmanian, who is also a strong receiver, had all the traits a back needs to succeed with quick feet to hit the hole, excellent field vision and breakaway speed.
Wide receiver- John Beardsley (2012): A multi-faceted receiver, Beardsley gave defensive backs fits in 2012, where he hauled in 33 passes for 514 yards, good for second most in a single season this decade, and seven touchdowns to lead Manchester Essex. Beardsley could beat defenses on short routes with his precision route running and he also had elite speed down the field that led to big plays.
Split end- Tristan Nowak (2019): Although the Wing-T offense is a run first offense with the passing game serving as a complement, Nowak has been a serious threat in the passing game for the Hornets this fall. The senior captain has 30 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. With one game to go he already has the most receiving yards in a season this decade for the program. Nowak is also a tremendous blocker in the run game which gives defensive backs something to think about on every play.
Tight end- Evan Pennoyer (2015): A starter in both the spread offense and the Wing-T offense in 2014 and 2015, Pennoyer was a good fit for both schemes. He was a reliable pass catcher as a junior and was leading the Hornets in receiving as a senior before an injury shortened his season. Pennoyer was also a dominant blocker on the edge and in the interior of the defense.
Tackle- Noah Rawson (2018): Rawson was a dominant force at offensive tackle and the Cape Ann League's Lineman of the Year in 2018. At over 260 pounds, Rawson's size and strength were simply too much for opposing linemen to handle. Combine that with surprising athleticism for a player his size and great feet and you get the perfect lineman that excels in every phase of the position.
Tackle- Brett Williams (2014): Another tackle that was a perfect blend of size and athleticism, Williams was a two teams All League performer and three-year starter on the Hornets offensive line. Playing in the spread, Williams' footwork and technique made him an elite pass blocker. He also had the strength to handle top notch defensive linemen in the run game.
Guard- Henry Doane (2019): Doane has anchored an outstanding Hornet's offensive line in 2019 and he is the quintessential guard. Manchester Essex likes to attack teams on the edge and inside the tackles with the run game and Doane leads the way in both areas. He has the strength to push around defensive tackles and is outstanding at pulling outside the tackles to lead block on sweep plays.
Guard- Andrew Hantzopolous (2017): A big hitter, Hantzopolous was an aggressive blocker who was quick off the ball and could maul opposing defenders before they can get a read on the play. The two-time All League performer was instrumental in the team's trap game. His quickness had him making blocks and opening up holes all over the field for a vaunted rushing attack in 2017.
Center- Charlie MacDowell (2017): MacDowell had the size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) to move around opposing big bodies in the middle of the defensive line. He could also move well enough to block linebackers and open up the inside running game. Manchester Essex runs a lot of shotgun and MacDowell was a blocking force whether he was snapping from that formation or with the quarterback under center.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive end- Mike Davis (2013): Davis wasn't the biggest player but his non stop motor and great hands helped him excel at defensive end and offensive tackle. Davis was equally strong against the run and the pass as he was quick off the ball and always under control. He was also a sure tackler who was great at shedding blocks.
Defensive end- Paul Pennoyer (2011): Perhaps the program's most dominant lineman of the decade, Pennoyer wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and offenses from his tackle position. Pennoyer was great at using his 6-foot-5 frame to keep blockers at bay and he also had the physical strength to blow up plays in both the run and passing games.
Defensive tackle- Julian Flavin (2012): A strengths player in the middle of the line, Flavin was an All League performer that could have been recognized both as a defensive tackle and as an offensive guard. Flavin was a force in the middle of the defensive line, overpowering blockers to create penetration in the run game. On the other side of the football he was a dominant run blocker and pass blocker, a valuable commodity in the spread.
LINEBACKERS
Jack Hennigan (2015): A linebacker/safety hybrid, Hennigan was always around the ball. A player who started for both coach Athanas and coach Hutton, Hennigan was a tackling machine that made plays in both schemes. His quickness to the ball was his best attribute and he was a dominant run game player. But he was also instinctual enough to make plays in the passing game as well, both in coverage and on the blitz.
Mavrick MacEachern (2011): Another player that was equally strong on both sides of the ball and could have been recognized both ways, MacEachern was a real physical presence at middle linebacker and tight end. MacEachern was a finisher at middle linebacker as he had a nose for the football in the run game and a standout tackler.
Jackson Rice (2017): Rice wasn't going to blow you away with highlight reel plays, but he always made the right decisions and had no weakness to his game at middle linebacker. Rice, who was also an excellent guard, was great at reading and reacting in the run game as he was always near the ball carrier and almost never missing tackles.
Doug Rodier (2013): Rodier only played two years at Manchester Essex before transferring to Lawrence Academy, but he was a big physical presence in those two seasons. Rodier was the size of a defensive end but playing middle linebacker and he had the speed to track down ball carriers.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Cornerback- Jake Athanas (2017): A three-year starter in the Hornets secondary, Athanas was a well rounded cornerback that could handle any type of receiver. Also a strong wingback who rushed for over 1,000 yards in his career, Athanas was physical enough to handle larger receivers in press coverage and he also had the speed to chase the burners down the field.
Cornerback- Seth Cohen (2013): A blanket cover corner, Cohen's speed and ball skills gave opposing receivers fits. Also a standout wide receiver who led the 2013 in receiving yards, Cohen could run with the fastest receivers and picked off a lot of passes in the secondary. He was also stout in the run game and a sure tackler.
Cornerback- A.J. Pallazola (2019): Pallazola is only in his sophomore season, but the numbers speak for itself. Already a two-year starter, Pallazola has 10 interceptions with one game remaining in the season. This fall he was a true No. 1 corner, lined up against the most dangerous receiver on the opposing team each week and finding ways to win the battle.
Safety- Chris Carr (2015): An outstanding athlete in the secondary, Carr was a player that played every play on both sides of the ball and made a big impact. Also a 1,000 yard rusher in 2015, Carr was equally strong in the secondary as he could play in man-to-man coverage and patrol the middle of the field as a free safety.
